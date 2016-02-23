15

views
Unfave

Ambode Inaugurates First DNA Forensic Lab in W’Africa

 Says facility will help unravel unresolved crime Gboyega Akinsanmi Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Wednesday unveiled the first DNA & Forensic Centre in West Africa, which he said would help to unravel unresolved crimes, cater to paternity tests and other issues using world class technology. He inaugurated the facility alongside the Attorney General & […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 27, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Ambode Inaugurates First DNA Forensic Lab in W’Africa
    added September 27, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Ambode Inaugurates First DNA Forensic Centre in W’Africa
    added September 27, 2017 from This Day News
  3. Oh yeah? Lagos establishes first DNA Forensic lab in Nigeria...
    added February 23, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Lagos unveils first DNA forensic lab in West Africa
    added September 27, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Nigeria okays first seed certification centre in W’Africa
    added October 20, 2016 from The Punch News