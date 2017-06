Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, thursday through her pet project, Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEM), put smiles on the faces of a total of 103 widows with skills acquisition in fashion designing, catering, tailoring, bead making, hair- dressing, soap making, among others. Items like deep freezers, refrigerators, generators, sowing machines, […]

Added June 29, 2017

