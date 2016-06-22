8

views
Unfave

Ambode seeks quality data for even devt

Afeez Hanafi The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has advised statisticians to provide accurate data that will guide his administration in ensuring even development in the state. The governor stated that accurate data would boost national development, urging the national body of all statisticians to impact positively on government institutions. Ambode, who was represented […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 07, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Ambode seeks quality data for even devt
    added September 07, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Ambode seeks quality research for economic growth
    added May 02, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Ambode seeks support for youth empowerment
    added June 22, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Ambode Seeks NERC’S Approval for 3000Mw Power Project
    added August 05, 2017 from This Day News
  5. Gov seeks residents’ support for cleaner Lagos
    added February 23, 2017 from The Punch News