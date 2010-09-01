17

America pledges to assist Anambra, Ekiti hold credible governorship elections

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, has assured that his country will work with all stakeholders to ensure that the November 18, 2017 and July 14, 2018 gubernatorial elections in Anambra and Ekiti states respectively are free, fair and credible. He gave the assurance during a visit to the […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 08, 2017
from The Punch News

