A classic love story with a modern twist. Amina and Abdul were introduced through a friend but soon after, technology stepped in and Abdul took it to Amina’s DM and that’s where it really all began. With photos by Jide Kola Photography and a killer style team, the couples look fantastic in their pre-wedding photos. BellaNaija […] The post Amina & Abdul Found ❤️ in the DM! | Pre-Wedding Photos + Love Story appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 03, 2017

from Bella Naija

