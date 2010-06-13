login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Fake Dollar Syndicate Nabbed in Lagos
‘Benefits of Nigeria’s ratified Trade Agreement’
Practicing “Wantedness”: Five Key Ways
NTIC kidnap: There’re 38 rifles in our camp, says suspect
Residents strip, torture man for allegedly stealing siblings
Trending Nigerian News
Train crushes man to death, splits him into two...in Niger state (graphic photos)
Five trends that’ll revolutionise businesses in 2017 and beyond
Amnesty signs MOU to train 3,105 in agric
MMA2 gets functional terminal recognition
CJN: Afenifere gives Buhari ultimatum to forward Onnoghen’s name
21
views
Amnesty signs MOU to train 3,105 in agric
Added January 31, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Amnesty signs MOU to train 3,105 in agric
added January 31, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Chinese firm signs MoU to establish asphalt plant in Cross River
added June 13, 2010 from
Businessday Nigeria
NIFOR, PZ Wilmar sign MoU to boost oil palm production
added September 09, 2016 from
The Punch News
Esosa Foundation trains 3,000 in forex trading, others
added June 03, 2016 from
The Punch News
Code Lagos to train one million in info technology
added November 14, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us