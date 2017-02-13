19

views
Unfave

An Interview With Omobolanle Adigun And Adebisi Oyedele – The Young Comediennes Making Hilarious Comedy Skits Inspired By Yoruba Movies

We did a joke and showed few people, they commended us saying the skit was good and encouraged us to post it. We posted it and by the next morning, there were friend requests and a repost from Funny African Pics and then we got comments like, “please don’t stop, keep doing this.” They went on to say that we should continue in that area of comedy because it was different from others. The post An Interview With Omobolanle Adigun And Adebisi Oyedele – The Young Comediennes Making Hilarious Comedy ...
Read the rest of the story on Woman.ng

Added July 04, 2017
from Woman.ng

Related Nigerian News

  1. An Interview With Omobolanle Adigun And Adebisi Oyedele – The Young Comediennes Making Hilarious Comedy Skits Inspired By Yoruba Movies
    added July 04, 2017 from Woman.ng
  2. An Interview With Kelechi Udoagwu And Tolu Agunbiade – The Women Who Founded An Online Platform That Connects People In Need Of Written Content To Freelance Writers
    added February 13, 2017 from Woman.ng
  3. An Interview With Mabel Bolade – A Mother Of Triplets, HR Practitioner And Entrepreneur
    added May 23, 2017 from Woman.ng
  4. An Interview With Titilayo Medunoye – The Woman Helping Nigerian Mothers To Lactate Better With Her Special Cookies, Teas And Other Products
    added April 19, 2017 from Woman.ng
  5. An Interview With Bukky Asehinde, Founder Of Bellafricana – A Platform That Helps Creative Afrocentric Businesses In Africa Connect To Their Local And Global Consumers
    added April 08, 2017 from Woman.ng