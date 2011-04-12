Anambra Central Senatorial Dispute: Umeh Floors Ekunife at S’Court

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by Senator Uche Ekunife challenging the nullificationn of her election for the Anambra Central Senatorial District. The Anambra State Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal Division in Awka had nullified the election that produced Ekunife as the senator representing the […]

