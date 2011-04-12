19

views
Unfave

Anambra Central Senatorial Dispute: Umeh Floors Ekunife at S’Court

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by Senator Uche Ekunife challenging the nullificationn of her election for the Anambra Central Senatorial District. The Anambra State Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal Division in Awka had nullified the election that produced Ekunife as the senator representing the […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added February 10, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Anambra Central Senatorial Dispute: Umeh Floors Ekunife at S’Court
    added February 10, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Anambra Central Senatorial Tussle: Umeh floors Ekwunife at S-Court
    added February 10, 2017 from Vanguard News
  3. Ekiti guber poll: Fayemi floors Oni at S-Court
    added May 31, 2013 from Vanguard News
  4. A Request For Immediate Investigation Into The Anambra Central Senatorial Poll Dispute
    added April 12, 2011 from Sahara Reporters
  5. Anambra Central Senatorial Poll: NGO Petitions NJC against Justice Chikere
    added May 02, 2016 from This Day News