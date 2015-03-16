11

Anambra election: APGA decries allegedly malfunctioning card readers

The All Progressives Grand Alliance has decried the alleged malfunctioning of several card readers used for Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra by the Independent National Electoral Commission. The National Chairman of APGA, Dr. Victor Oye, made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Saturday. Oye said although the card […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 18, 2017
from The Punch News

