Anambra gov poll: APC begins accreditation ahead of November primaries

Over 5,000 delegates are undergoing accreditation ahead of the upcoming APC governorship primaries in Anambra State. 11 candidates are contesting the ticket. These include, Senator Andy Ubah, House of Reps member, Tony Nwoye, National Auditor of the APC, Mr. George Muoghalu, APC House of Reps candidate in the 2015 general election, Bart Nwibe, former PDP governorship […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 26, 2017

from The Punch News

