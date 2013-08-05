12

views
Unfave

Anambra gov poll: APC begins accreditation ahead of November primaries

Over 5,000 delegates are undergoing accreditation ahead of the upcoming APC governorship primaries in Anambra State. 11 candidates are contesting the ticket. These include, Senator Andy Ubah, House of Reps member, Tony Nwoye, National Auditor of the APC, Mr. George Muoghalu, APC House of Reps candidate in the 2015 general election, Bart Nwibe, former PDP governorship […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 26, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Ondo gov poll: APC to investigate Tinubu’s anti-party moves
    added October 07, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. APC panel recommends cancellation of Ondo primary result
    added September 19, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. FG terrorising Osun ahead of gov poll -APC
    added August 01, 2014 from The Punch News
  4. Anambra gov poll: INEC uncovers 93,000 fake names
    added August 05, 2013 from The Punch News
  5. Anambra gov poll: APC screens aspirants Thursday, Friday
    added August 07, 2017 from The Punch News