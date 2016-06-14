9

views
Unfave

Anambra Guber: APC Aspirants Begin Sourcing for Alternative Platforms

• ID, LP among choice parties David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka Ahead of the August 15 Anambra State governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress(APC), aspirants of the party have commenced shopping for alternative platforms to further their aspirations in the event of not picking the party’s ticket. This is coming on the heels of […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 03, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Don Proffers Bio-fibre Waste as Source for Alternative Revenue, Wealth in Nigeria
    added November 30, 2016 from This Day News
  2. Anambra Guber: Uba Cries Out as APC Aspirants Gang up against Him
    added July 24, 2017 from This Day News
  3. NNPC: Why We Want Alternative Crude Source for Kaduna Refinery
    added November 27, 2016 from This Day News
  4. APC Aspirant Promises Better Days for Media
    added August 28, 2016 from This Day News
  5. Ondo guber: APC aspirant calls for mini congress ahead primaries
    added June 14, 2016 from Tribune News