Anambra PDP Caretaker C’ttee Petitions Makarfi over State Congress, Primary Election

By Ejiofor Alike The 22 members of the Anambra Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee have sent a petition to the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, against the Anambra State Chairman and the Secretary of the party, alleging manipulations in the ward congress held on August 21 and […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 10, 2017
from This Day News

