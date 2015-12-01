10

Anambra Poll: Address IPOB’s threat, group tells Police

Tony Okafor, Awka Youth Initiative for Advocacy Growth and Advancement, an election observer group, on Monday asked security agencies and other stakeholders in Anambra State to address the “vote-and-die” threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra before Saturday’s governorship poll. The Project manager of YIAGA, Cynthia Mbamalu, stated this in Awka, Anambra State at a […]
