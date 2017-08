Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has assured aspirants who picked the party’s nomination forms for the Anambra State governorship election that the party will conduct a free, fair primary and ensure a level playing field for all of them. He said this when he met with […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 09, 2017

from The Punch News