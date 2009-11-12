6

views
Unfave

Anambra Poll: PDP group vows to resist imposition

Added August 23, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Groups vow to resist anti-Oro governorship campaign
    added September 05, 2014 from The Punch News
  2. 2015: Abia PDP group vows to resist zoning
    added August 05, 2014 from The Punch News
  3. Nekede people vow to resist imposition of monarch
    added April 24, 2012 from Vanguard News
  4. Unions vow to resist imposition of rector
    added November 12, 2009 from Vanguard News
  5. ANAMBRA: PDP group vows to resist imposition of candidate
    added August 22, 2017 from Vanguard News