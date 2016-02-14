login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Mediator who brokered Boko Haram deal to release Chibok girls is UNHCR's 2017 Nansen Refugee Award winner
After lab tests in Lagos and Senegal, FG confirms yellow fever case in Kwara
Top stories for the 18th September 2017
Hurricane Maria bears down on battered Caribbean
#BBNaija’s Bisola to attend UN General Assembly to promote Girls’ Education
Trending Nigerian News
Banks’ interest income spikes amid shrinking loan book
Investors pressing for Nigeria’s coal, nickel, gold, zinc, bitumen
IPOB: Opposition’s plot to destabilise Nigeria – Lai Mohammed
Buhari meets three governors, departs for New York
Alobi, Imoke, Owan-Enoh, others Proffer Solutions to Insecurity in Cross River
20
views
Anderlecht sack their manager
Added September 18, 2017
from Cybereagles
Related Nigerian News
Strike: Sack CAC management, workers tell FG
added July 21, 2017 from
The Punch News
FCT Minister sacks AEPB management
added May 26, 2016 from
The Punch News
Everton fans rejoice on social media after Roberto Martinez is sacked as manager
added May 12, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Musa, Ndidi To Get New Coach As Leicester Sack Ranieri
added February 23, 2017 from
Complete Sports
British indie pop band Viola Beach & their manager die in car crash in Sweden
added February 14, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us