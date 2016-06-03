24

Anglican bishop visits Ekwueme, dismisses ex-VP’s rumoured death

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu Second Republic Vice-President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, is alive, waiting to be flown abroad for medical attention, the Archbishop of the Anglican Diocese of Enugu, Emmanuel Chukwuma, disclosed after visiting the elder statesman in hospital on Tuesday. Rumour, which spread through the social media, had it that Ekwueme had passed on at the […]
