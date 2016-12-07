8

Annie Idibia, TBoss, Gbenro Ajibade bag Endorsement deal with Instant Pickup

A new laundry mart is coming to town and it’s called Instant Pickup! The online company is the brain child of Artist Manager Ubi Fraklin. The company launched officially yesterday with the release of its app and unveiled new celebrity ambassadors with the caption They just got laundrified! The brand ambassadors include Ex Big brother housemate […] The post Annie Idibia, TBoss, Gbenro Ajibade bag Endorsement deal with Instant Pickup appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added July 21, 2017
from Bella Naija

