Another N3.2bn Benue LG funds diverted in three years, says FG

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja  The Federal Government has revealed how five officials allegedly diverted the sum of about N3.2bn belonging to the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria in Benue State within 71 months. The PUNCH had reported on Monday that the Attorney General of the Federation’s office had on August 1, 2017, charged Solomon Wombo, […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 04, 2017
from The Punch News

