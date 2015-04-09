Another photo of the student shot dead in Kogi during alleged assassination attempt of Sen. Melaye

The young man identified as Saka Seidu, said to be a student of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, was killed when unknown gunmen fired at a crowd while Senator Dino Melaye was holding a peaceful protest against the state government on Monday. The protest which started around 11am turned bloody when the gunmen, who arrived from the Nataco Junction brandishing different guns and

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added June 13, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

