login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Tension Grips Nigerian City as Separatist Leader Goes Missing
We will not underrate Zambia in Uyo, says Gernot Rohr | Goal.com
Super Eagles camp welcomes Ogenyi Onazi for Zambia clash
Using Revolutionary Technology to Clean Up the Niger Delta
We planned to attack Ondo before I was arrested – Boko Haram suspect
Trending Nigerian News
When strangers rule, sons are oppressed
I got N7,000 for participating in killing GUS winner – Suspect
ICAN okays accounting for Achievers University
Imperatives for industrialisation
Jigawa vows to support women entrepreneurship
15
views
Another World War II bomb defused in Germany
Added October 03, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Another World War II bomb defused in Germany
added October 03, 2017 from
Vanguard News
World War II bomb kills three in Germany
added June 02, 2010 from
The Punch News
54,000 Evacuated on Christmas as WWII Bomb was discovered in Germany
added December 25, 2016 from
Bella Naija
Frank-Walter Steinmeier elected as Germany’s 12th President since World War II
added February 12, 2017 from
Bella Naija
Veteran journalist, Clare Hollingworth who broke news of World War II, dies aged 105
added January 11, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us