Anthony Joshua to box three times in 2018 – Hearn

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn wants to take the world heavyweight champion overseas after his 10th round win over Carlos Takam Saturday. Joshua retained his International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association heavyweight titles after stopping Takam at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. All of Joshua’s 20 professional fights have ended inside the distance and […]

Added October 29, 2017

