APC has no need for Ekweremadu, VON DG insists

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, on Monday insisted that Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, was not needed in the All Progressives Congress. Senator Kabiru Marafa, an APC senator from Zamfara State, had advised Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West Senatorial Zone in the Senate, to defect to the APC […] The post APC has no need for Ekweremadu, VON DG insists appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Added January 16, 2017
from The Punch News

