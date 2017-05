Ruling party: We promised, we delivered Opposition: It’s been two years of monumental disaster Onyebuchi Ezigbo As the country marks the second anniversary of the coming to power of the All Progressives Congress tomorrow, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party has accused the ruling party of failing to fulfil its promise to the citizens, saying […]

