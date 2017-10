Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described reports that it has postponed its mini national convention to 2018 as false. It said the decision over when the national convention will be held is the prerogative of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party which will sit next week Tuesday to […]

Added October 26, 2017

