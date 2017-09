• Atiku hails exit from recession Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the exit of the country from recession as a proof that the ruling party is living up to its promise to Nigerians. The party said the latest disclosures by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Central […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 06, 2017

from This Day News