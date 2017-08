Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress said it welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back home to Nigeria after his medical vacation to the United Kingdom. In a statement by Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the publicity secretary, the Party thanked the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his competent leadership in the absence of President Buhari. The […]

Added August 19, 2017

from The Punch News