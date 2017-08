Chidiebube Okeoma The leadership tussle rocking the All Progressives Grand Alliance has taken a different dimension as a faction of the party led by Chief Martin Agbaso has announced the immediate expulsion of Victor Oye from the party. At a special national convention of the party held in Owerri on Friday, the Agbaso-led faction also […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 12, 2017

from The Punch News