26

views
Unfave

Apologize to Suleman or face God’s wrath, N-Delta clerics tell Otobo

Added March 16, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. High Covenant Varsity fees: Stop or face God’s wrath, Oyedepo tells critics
    added November 05, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Critics can’t distract me, says Govs Jang
    added August 23, 2009 from Vanguard News
  3. Criticize my University's school fee and face God’s wrath- Oyedepo tells critics
    added November 06, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. 011: Oppose Jonathan, face God’s wrath – Cleric
    added July 21, 2010 from Vanguard News
  5. ‘Those stealing IDPs’ food will incur God’s wrath’
    added July 29, 2016 from The Punch News