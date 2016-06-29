Apostle Suleman gets invitation to White House...thanks people, celebrates wife

Act of gratitude is not only beneficial to someone receiving the praise, but even more so, to the one who shows gratitude. On this score, the president and founder of Omega Fire Ministry worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has sent his warm appreciation to Nigerians, Africans and the world in general for their exceptional show of love during his recent encounter with the Department of the State

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added February 08, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

