Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 Kicks off with a National Casting Call in the Search for New Modelling Talent

100 young aspiring models have moved one step closer to making their dreams of walking international runways for the world’s biggest designers a reality. The aspiring models who showed up for the Aquafina Elite Model Look 2017 National Casting on August 26th, 2017 were screened by a judging panel which included Elizabeth Aisien, Creative Director EMLN, […] The post Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 Kicks off with a National Casting Call in the Search for New Modelling Talent appeared first ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 31, 2017
from Bella Naija

