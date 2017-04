Aramide has delighted her fans with the release of a new video for her single, Why So Serious, a song off her debut album "Suitcase" The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by AdamsGud and stars Nollywood Act Lota Chukwu and Musician Minjin. Enjoy! Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojKTSnYW3B4

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added April 10, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog