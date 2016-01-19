Are You a Designer or A Dealer in Fashion Accessories, Home ware & Gift Items? The Largest Retail Event in Africa holds in July | 5th-7th

Clarion Events West Africa, organisers of the Multimodal West Africa and Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment Expo, is set to revamp the retailing sector of Nigeria with the home décor and giftware Nigeria B-2-B Retail Buyers Fair. Date: Wednesday, July 5th – Friday, July 7th, 2017. Venue: Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The Expo which […] The post Are You a Designer or A Dealer in Fashion Accessories, Home ware & Gift Items? The Largest Retail Event in Africa holds ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added May 15, 2017

from Bella Naija

