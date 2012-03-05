login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Libya, Nigeria May Be Asked to Cap Oil Output Soon, Kuwait Says
Oil Pact Monitors Won't Discuss Further Cuts at July Meet-Report
HIV/AIDS: Nigeria risks one million deaths in five years, NACA warns - Premium Times
Ballerinas, A-List stars, & Champagne! #BonangTurns30 in Style
“Nigeria will remain the same if we the so called millennials sit back and make memes all day” – Mo’Cheddah
Trending Nigerian News
Osun election: Sheriff, Makarfi celebrate PDP victory
Chelsea sign Germany defender Rudiger
Mugabe sick, jets to Singapore for treatment
Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest
Ethiopia unsettles Nigerians in transit over currency declaration
12
views
Aregbesola congratulates Adeleke on election victory
Added July 09, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
Aregbesola congratulates Adeleke on election victory
added July 09, 2017 from
Businessday Nigeria
Syria’s Assad congratulates Putin on election victory
added March 05, 2012 from
Vanguard News
#Election2016: Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Other World Leaders Congratulate Trump on His Victory
added November 09, 2016 from
Bella Naija
Buhari congratulates Gaya on election as IPU Vice President
added October 28, 2016 from
The Punch News
FG congratulates Pinnick on CAF victory
added March 16, 2017 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us