Femi Makinde, Osogbo Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has said the state government will set up a panel to probe the cause of the sudden death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who was a serving senator and the first civilian governor of the state. This is contained in a statement made available to our correspondent […]

Added April 30, 2017

