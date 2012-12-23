10

views
Unfave

Aregbesola vows to resist militants attempt to invade Osun By-Election

Added July 03, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. We ‘ll resist any attempt to remove Okorocha – Imo APGA
    added January 14, 2013 from Vanguard News
  2. Developers vow to resist undue estate demolitions
    added December 23, 2012 from Vanguard News
  3. Aregbesola vows to resist militants attempt to invade Osun By-Election
    added July 03, 2017 from Vanguard News
  4. Young man beaten nearly to death for attempting to snatch a lady's bag in Abuja (photo)
    added March 25, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. INEC to deploy 1,622 personnel in Edo by-election
    added January 24, 2017 from The Punch News