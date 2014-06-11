13

views
Unfave

Arewa Youths Rescind Quit Notice, Kanu Agrees to End Agitation If Nation is Restructured

PULLING NIGERIA FROM THE BRINK…  Nwabueze says N’Assembly lacks power to restructure, seeks new constitution Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Gboyega Akinsanmi in Lagos Nigeria was pulled from the brink of conflagration Thursday, when the Coalition of Arewa Youths, which ordered Nigerians of Igbo extraction to vacate the North by October 1, rescinded the quit […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 24, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. BREAKING: Arewa youths withdraw quit notice to Igbo
    added August 24, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. S’Sudan, rebels agree to end fighting
    added June 11, 2014 from The Punch News
  3. 'Are you now above the law? Freeze responds to Apostle J. Suleman's threat of damage to Nigerian embassies if he is arrested
    added January 25, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Withdraw quit notice to Igbo, group urges Arewa youths
    added June 24, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Quit notice: Kanu tackles Osinbajo, demands IPOB leaders’ freedom
    added August 02, 2017 from The Punch News