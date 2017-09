Argentina struggled to a 1-1 draw with Venezuela here Tuesday which left the South American giants’ 2018 World Cup qualification hopes hanging in the balance. A second-half own goal from Venezuela defender Rolf Feltscher spared Argentina’s blushes after the visitors had taken the lead through Jhon Murillo. The result left Argentina in fifth place in […]

Added September 06, 2017

