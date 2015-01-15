Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has said that Nigerians must remain united to celebrate and honour her fallen heroes, who laid their lives for the unity of the country. Speaking after performing the laying of wreath and release of pigeons in commemoration of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at Remembrance Arcade, […] The post Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Why we must remain united – Ambode appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 15, 2017

from The Punch News

