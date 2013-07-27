Armed men attack army formation in Warri, kill one, cart away weapons

One soldier was killed and several others injured in an attack on military personnel in Nigeria’s oil-rich south, a security source said on Thursday, in the second incident this month in the restive region. The attack happened in the early hours of Thursday in the Ogbogbagbene community, south-west of the Delta state capital Warri, according […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 13, 2017

from The Punch News

