20

views
Unfave

Army destroys 46 illegal oil refineries in Rivers, Bayelsa, A’Ibom

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The Nigerian Army said on Wednesday that its troops had destroyed 46 illegal oil refining camps and barges, discovered in Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states. The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, and 6 Division Spokesman, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, stated this in a release, while giving a summary of Operation Crocodile Smile […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 08, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. NAF Destroys More Illegal Oil Barges in Rivers
    added November 20, 2016 from This Day News
  2. NAF Destroys More Illegal Oil Barges in Rivers State
    added November 20, 2016 from This Day News
  3. Nigeria : FG Destroys 600 Illegal Oil Refineries (AllAfrica.com)
    added December 16, 2009 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  4. Nigeria destroys 600 illegal oil refineries (Mail and Guardian)
    added December 16, 2009 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  5. Nigeria destroys 600 illegal oil refineries (AlertNet)
    added December 15, 2009 from Yahoo Nigerian News