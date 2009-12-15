Army destroys 46 illegal oil refineries in Rivers, Bayelsa, A’Ibom

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The Nigerian Army said on Wednesday that its troops had destroyed 46 illegal oil refining camps and barges, discovered in Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states. The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, and 6 Division Spokesman, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, stated this in a release, while giving a summary of Operation Crocodile Smile […]

Added November 08, 2017

