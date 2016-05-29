17

views
Unfave

Army recovers weapons, uniforms of slain DSP Alkali

Added January 01, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Army recovers weapons, uniforms of slain policemen in Rivers
    added January 01, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Army recovers weapons, uniforms of slain DSP Alkali
    added January 01, 2017 from Vanguard News
  3. Photo: Police arrest member of gang who beheaded DSP Alkali in Rivers State
    added December 21, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. PHOTOS: Military recover weapons after Niger gun battle
    added August 07, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Soldiers arrest 10 suspected militants, recover weapons
    added May 29, 2016 from The Punch News