16

views
Unfave

Arsenal celebrates Iwobi’s World Cup ticket-winning goal, congratulates Nigeria

English Premier League side, Arsenal FC, have celebrated their youngster, Alex Iwobi, who scored Nigeria’s solitary match-winner against the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Iwobi, who came in for Moses Simon in the tension-soaked match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, scored the winning goal in 73rd minute to […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 08, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Arsenal celebrates Iwobi’s World Cup ticket-winning goal, congratulates Nigeria
    added October 08, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Christmas in camp, price for World Cup ticket, says Falconets’ captain
    added December 26, 2013 from The Punch News
  3. Greg Etafia Counts on Mozambique For Nigeria's World Cup Ticket (Goal.com)
    added October 05, 2009 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  4. Benin City bid to host Nigeria, Tanzania's World Cup qualifier clash | Goal.com
    added September 07, 2017 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  5. Nigeria qualify for 2018 World Cup after win over Zambia
    added October 07, 2017 from Yahoo Nigerian News