Arsenal celebrates Iwobi’s World Cup ticket-winning goal, congratulates Nigeria

English Premier League side, Arsenal FC, have celebrated their youngster, Alex Iwobi, who scored Nigeria’s solitary match-winner against the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Iwobi, who came in for Moses Simon in the tension-soaked match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, scored the winning goal in 73rd minute to […]

Added October 08, 2017

