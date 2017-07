Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is set to seal a move to Juventus after the Italian champions revealed the Poland international had arrived in Turin yesterday for a medical. Juve confirmed on the club’s Twitter account that Szczesny, who will likely serve as back-up to Gianluigi Buffon, was in Italy ahead of a move worth up […]

July 18, 2017

