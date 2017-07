John Ameh, Abuja As terrorist attacks left 19 students of the University of Maiduguri dead within the first six months of the year, a situation that is also suspected to have culminated in the resignation of over 70 academic staff, the House of Reps have agreed that the school must not be shut down. UNIMAID […]

Added July 06, 2017

