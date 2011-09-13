As London Stock Exchange Recognises Obijackson Group

Business Analysis As one of the fastest growing conglomerates in sub-Saharan Africa, with exceptional technical capabilities and proven expertise in every sphere of marine, as well as global oil and gas industry, Obijackson Group’s recent endorsement by the London Stock Exchange was not surprising to industry stakeholders. Ejiofor Alike reports Obijackson Group of companies recently […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added May 19, 2017

from This Day News

