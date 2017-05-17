10

views
Unfave

AsoEbiBella.com presents #AsoEbiBella Style Slayer – Vol.3

  An #AsoEbiBella Style Slayer is a wedding guest {bella} whose personal style exudes grace, class, and confidence to make a grand statement at every event. This series consists of style and beauty enthusiasts, fashion designers, makeup artists and bead makers whose love for style and beauty has been an inspiration to others and has carved a […] The post AsoEbiBella.com presents #AsoEbiBella Style Slayer – Vol.3 appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 01, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. AsoEbiBella.com presents #AsoEbiBella Style Slayer – Vol.3
    added July 01, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. AsoEbiBella.com presents #AsoEbiBella Style Slayer – Vol.2
    added June 17, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. AsoEbiBella.com presents – A Special Series -#AsoEbiBella Style Slayer – Vol.1
    added June 10, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 197
    added June 14, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. BellaNaija Weddings presents #AsoEbiBella – Vol. 193 – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles
    added May 17, 2017 from Bella Naija