26

views
Unfave

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 211

It’s time for a new #AsoEbiBella edition! An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding. How To Submit: Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password. Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand […] The post AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 211 appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 11, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 211
    added October 11, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 210
    added September 27, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 209
    added September 13, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 208
    added August 30, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 207
    added August 23, 2017 from Bella Naija