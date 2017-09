A transport plane chartered by the Congolese army crashed near Kinshasa on Saturday, killing at least 11 people, military and airport sources told AFP. The Antonov transporter had just taken off with “several dozen people” onboard, heading for the eastern region of Kivu, where the army is fighting militia groups, an airport official told AFP, […]

September 30, 2017

