At least 170 killed as strong quake rocks Iran-Iraq border

At least 170 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous Iran-Iraq border triggering landslides that hindered rescue efforts, officials said Monday. Footage posted on Twitter showed panicked people fleeing a building in Sulaimaniyah, northern Iraq, as windows shattered at the moment the quake struck late Sunday, while […]
Added November 13, 2017
from The Punch News

